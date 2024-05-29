The Electoral Commission (EC) has reaffirmed its commitment to providing accurate figures and information as the December 7th polls approach.

After facing harsh criticism for errors in data published during the ongoing limited voter registration exercise, the EC acknowledged and corrected specific infographics.

The Commission assured that, the overall statistics of registered voters remained unaffected.

At a meeting with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and other stakeholders, Chairperson Jean Mensah urged the public to maintain confidence in the Commission.

“While I do not hold brief for the team because they were relying on Coral Draw to create these pie charts and graphs manually, we have now switched to using Excel. We may not have those colourful graphs, but the focus should not be on that. The application that was being used was not able to do accurate tabulations, so people had to do it manually.

“So, Coral Draw has been abandoned, and Excel has been applied. We are a listening Commission and intend to build trust. If something goes wrong, we will let the people know what went wrong and what has been done to rectify it,” she assured.

READ ALSO: