The African Electoral Institute (AEI) has advised Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) to be meticulous to prevent errors and inaccuracies in the ongoing voter registration process.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 14, the Institute underscored the importance of the EC implementing strict quality control measures to avoid such errors.

The statement comes in the wake of a significant results blunder in the 2020 elections and a recent correction in the registration figures.

It also highlighted that, adhering to these measures would help the Commission avoid potential election disputes and maintain peace during the electoral process.

The institute also urged the EC not to rush to public registration figures, stressing that accuracy should be prioritized over speed.

Below is the full statement by the African Electoral Institute

DATE: 14TH MAY,2024

AFRICAN ELECTORAL INSTITUTE (AEI) IMPLORES THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION (EC) TO BE METICULOUS AND DILIGENT TO AVOID ERRONEOUS AND INACCURATE FIGURES TO THE PUBLIC

African Electoral Institute (AEI) beseechs the Electoral Commission (EC) to be diligent and meticulous in its data collation and publication of same to the general public.

The AEI has cited figures that are statistically inaccurate from the EC and subsequently changed by the EC to reflect the accurate figures in the on-going Limited Voter Registration Exercise.

From African Electoral Institute’s (AEI) Research Desk, the number of registered voters for Day 2 was 19,267 registrants as has been published by the EC, however, the EC published the summation of all the regional figures as 25,287 instead of 19,267.

Similarly, the number of voters registered on Day 3 was reported by the EC to be 48,616, instead of 43,417.

The Institute has also observed the banter between the two major political parties on these changes of figures by the EC on major news media.

African Electoral Institute acknowledges the fact that the EC is a human institution and thereby admonishes the EC to be meticulous and diligent in the compilation of their figures. The EC may have to adopt strict quality control measures to prevent such blunders, because if it must be done, it must be done well.

The African Electoral Institute believes that there is no need by the EC to be in such a hurry to publish figures as they are not in competition with any other institution to be the first to publish the collated registration results. Therefore, a few hours of delay to ensure that the collated figures are accurate will not hurt anyone and would go a long way in preventing avoidable mistakes and subsequent corrections, which impact negatively on the reputation of the Commission.

African Electoral Institute urges the EC to continue to work with the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) to deliver a credible election and to instill confidence in its operations by the Ghanaian voter.

SIGNED:

Seyram Mankra

Electoral Research Department.

Tel: 0244747128

Augustus Eshun

Director of Communications and External Relations

Tel: 024-460 9891

Nii Adjin Adjin-Tettey

Deputy Director of Communications and External Relations

Tel: 0540904550

Emmanuel Biri

3rd Dep. Director of Communications and External Relations

Tel: 0538421573 (WESTERN REGION AND CENTRAL REGION)

Ex WO1 Alhaji Yussif Mahamah, Head- Electoral Security Department

Tel: 0243311965