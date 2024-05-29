Former Hearts of Oak Managing Director, Frederick Moore, has voiced apprehensions regarding the club’s recent string of disappointing performances.

The Phobians have found themselves mired in a rough patch, particularly during the latter half of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, securing just one victory in their last five outings.

Their lacklustre displays have left them teetering precariously, a mere two points clear of the relegation danger zone.

The latest blow came in the form of a 2-0 defeat against perennial rivals Asante Kotoko during Matchday 31, amplifying the pressure on the team.

“It’s proving quite a challenge to pinpoint the root causes of Hearts of Oak’s struggles. Yet, there appears to be a noticeable disconnection within the squad,” remarked Moore during an interview with Akoma FM.

Expressing a fervent desire to stave off relegation, Moore emphasized the collective effort required to navigate through this testing period.

“I remain optimistic about Hearts of Oak’s survival prospects. There’s still hope as long as the league remains undecided. It’s crucial that everyone comprehends the magnitude of this task, be it the coaching staff, players, board members, or supporters. My earnest hope is that we rally together and evade relegation. It’s imperative that all hands are on deck to salvage the situation,” he stressed.

Currently languishing in 15th place on the league table with 38 points from 31 matches, Hearts of Oak is gearing up to clash against Nations FC in their upcoming home fixture on May 31st, as part of Matchday 32 action at the Accra Sports Stadium.