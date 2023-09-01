President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Institute for Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies, Dr. Ishmael Norman has condemned the actions of the Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, COP George Alex Mensah.

According to him, COP Mensah should have followed the organizational structure of the police to address his concerns.

Appearing before the Ad-Hoc committee set up by Parliament to investigate and ascertain the veracity or otherwise of a leaked tape about the supposed conspiracy on Wednesday, August 31, COP Mensah accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare of not managing the police well.

COP Mensah had indicated that, although there is no bad blood between himself and the IGP Dampare, there are professional disagreements between them occasionally at the top level.

He was captured together with some senior police officers and the former Northern Region Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, in a conversation ostensibly plotting to remove the IGP before the 2024 elections.

