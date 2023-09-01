The Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked tape purporting a plot to remove the Inspector-General of Police (IGP)from office is on a brief break.

This suspension is to allow the witness, Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah, the opportunity to authenticate and peruse the audio in question in order for the sitting to continue.

COP Alex Mensah is one of the persons whose voice was heard on the secret recording in conversation with former NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu.

COP Mensah is a former Director-General, Technical, of the Ghana Police Service and is currently on leave pending retirement.

During Thursday’s sitting, he objected to portions of the tape which he said only sounded similar to his voice but testified nonetheless.

He expressed reservations to the Committee about the IGP’s action which says will not augur well for the Service as a whole until the committee adjourned.

The officer and his lawyer were presented with a copy of the audio to assist the probe.

Shortly after sitting resumed today, COP Mensah reiterated his position on the veracity of certain aspects of the tape, a move which raised the eyebrows of Committee members.

Chairman, Samuel Atta Akyea argued that he is at a loss as to why the witness is making such a request after same was presented to him yesterday.

The COP Alex Mensah’s lawyer indicated that they further needed the transcribed version as well which was being referenced by the Committee in their line of questioning.

But Mr. Atta Akyea responded: “If you seriously wanted to do a juxtapositioning of the audio with the transcription, you should have told me. I would have given it to you. But you are telling me now and hence the delay.”

The committee subsequently barged and gave the witnesses some time to assess the materials leading to a brief adjournment.

The sitting is expected to resume at 1 pm.