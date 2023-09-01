The Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has so far burnt about 16 excavators and impounded over 30 others belonging to illegal miners pillaging the Apamprama Forest Reserve in the Ashanti region.

Despite this onslaught, JoyNews still found some Chinese miners raiding the forest.

The Commanding Officer of the Central Command of the GAF, Brigadier General Agyemang Prempeh, has been sharing his experience in fighting off illegal miners in the Apamprama forest reserve.

Here are excerpts of Erastus Asare Donkor’s upcoming documentary, “Forests Under Siege” focused on the Apamprama Forest Reserve.