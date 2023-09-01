Liverpool have rejected a £150m offer for forward Mohamed Salah from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

The bid for the 31-year-old was for in excess of £100m, with add-ons taking it up to £150m.

Liverpool remain insistent the Egypt international is not for sale, and that is final as far as the club are concerned.

Salah, who joined the Reds from Italian side Roma in 2017, signed a new three-year contract last summer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said last week that Salah was “100% committed” to the Anfield cause, and on Friday he reiterated the club’s stance that the player was not for sale.

“The position remains the same. Absolutely no doubt about that. That’s how it is. Nothing else to say,” said Klopp.

The player’s agent has previously dismissed talk of a move to Saudi Arabia but has not responded following the latest links with Al-Ittihad.

“Mohamed remains committed to Liverpool,” agent Ramy Abbas Issa wrote in a social media post on 7 August.

“If we considered leaving Liverpool this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer.”

Salah has started all three of Liverpool’s games this season, with Klopp’s side having accumulated seven points following a draw with Chelsea and wins against Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

He set up Luis Diaz to score at Chelsea but showed frustration at being substituted in the draw before knocking in the rebound from his saved penalty in the win against Bournemouth.

Salah had the assist for Darwin Nunez’s winner at Newcastle, with Liverpool getting the three points despite being down to 10 men for most of the match.

A key player for the Merseysiders, Salah has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup during his time at Anfield.

He has also won or shared three Premier League Golden Boots and been named the PFA Player of the Year twice.