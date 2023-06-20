Actress Joselyn Dumas has jumped to the defense of her colleague Yvonne Nelson who is entangled in a web of controversies in relation to her latest memoire.

The book, which is intended to unmask Yvonne’s true identity and unveil some shortcomings she encountered in the process of maturing, has rather invited diverse opinions on her lifestyle and her brand.

Social media has been inundated with comical responses, with a faction questioning the need for the tell-it-all book.

However, a few including Joselyn Dumas have backed Yvonne up, owing to their personal relationship and similar experiences.

It is Joselyn’s opinion that Yvonne Nelson is heavily misunderstood in the entertainment space, hence the need to set records straight with her explosive autobiography.

She explained that it is her colleague’s own way of letting people in on her life and it does not matter whether or not netizens agree with her.

“As entertainers, our lives are already out there and everyone studies our lives and have perception. Yvonne is heavily misunderstood; in fact all of us as entertainers are misunderstood. The book is to inspire other girls who might be going through similar stuff. I am happy she is bearing it all and speaking on behalf of all of us,” Joselyn told Doreen Avio in a sideline interview.

“No body can tell your story for you…if this is how she wants to tell her story, then fine,” a supportive Joselyn remarked.

Joselyn added that she was not privy to any information in the book and she got to be in the known after the launch which she attended.

