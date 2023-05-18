After attaining fame, amassing wealth and fathering a beautiful baby girl, rapper Strongman is set to tick off the topmost item on his bucket list – marriage.

The 30-year-old rapper made the announcement in an interview on Hitz FM Thursday morning.

The rapper, known privately as Osei Kwaku Vincent, disclosed that latest by the end of the year, he would be a husband to his longtime girlfriend and baby mama, Wilma Nana Ama.

It is unclear if plans are in the offing, but Strongman stated categorically that he is now ready and fully invested to be a man.

“I am now ready, latest by the end of this year, I wanna be called a Mr. I wanna take my hands off it once and for all and focus on other things. I understand that marriage is a lifetime journey, it’s forever and I can say I am very ready for it.”

Asked if his status as a celebrity would not get in the way of his married life, Strongman beat his hands to his chest that he finds the perfect balance between his work and personal life.

After seven years of dating Nana Ama and seven years of cohabiting, he expressed his belief that the situation after their wedding would be nothing contrasting.

“We have stayed together for seven years and do everything together so it’s pretty much the same thing. I am used to it. Initially when we started it was some way, but now I am so comfortable with it,” he added.

Aside the faith he has in his disciplined self, Strongman said his lover is not a problematic woman owing to her understanding of showbiz.

“If it’s about Nana Ama then I have no problem at all. She helps me find the perfect balance because she knows the nature of my job. She was a fan before I even met her so she supports me in everything I do fully.”

