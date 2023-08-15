

Political party paraphernalia will no longer be allowed during festivities in the Greater Accra region, city authorities have said.

This was announced by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, who says the decision was taken during a meeting with Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) on Monday.

“Today we also collectively agreed to place a total ban on the use of party paraphernalia during a festive period in the Greater Accra region. And that will be from Ada all the way to Bortianor,” he said.

According to Mr Quartey, no traditional council or political party within the region should hoist any party paraphernalia.

In addition, the members present at the meeting agreed to restrict the movement of tricycles in some selected assemblies in the area.

The selected areas are the Central Business District of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Krowor, Korley Klottey, Tema Metropolitan Assembly, La Dadekotopon, La-Nkwantanang, Madina, among others.

He, however, noted that the tricycles can be used in remote areas.

Mr Quartey noted that a statement will be issued soon to that effect.

In a related development, Mr Quartey publicly criticised some Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives over the level of filth in the national capital.

He expressed his strong dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs in the Greater Accra region.

He called out a few of the MMDCEs who he says had left their jurisdictions in filth.

“Have you been seeing people working with ‘aboboyaa’ [Tricycle] still on our motorway? Can we say it is hardworking? Trotro is still loading around Accra Mall, is that hardworking? Korley Klottey – rubbish around Graphic Road – hardworking? AMA, Kinbu, Tudu everywhere rubbish – hardworking?” he quizzed.

