Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, has described recent times as difficult for every politician in Ghana.

His comment is in relation to the reports of stolen monies in the home of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

According to him, there is no appointee in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government who is not currently leaving in fear.

“Our lives are in danger but the good thing is that we are given police protection. The idea and perception people have about us is now scary and it will be difficult for people to accept public offices in years to come,” he said.

He made these comments on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, stating their current situation is as a result of the thoughts people have about politicians.

“There is apathy in the system because people think politicians are responsible for the hardships, especially now that this case has come up and that is the danger for us but it is not true all politicians have monies in our house. We are in dangerous times,” he stated.

To Mr Kumah, this should be the time for politicians to be very careful as he urged the media to also reshape discussions on the matter.

“The exaggeration on this matter can create problems for all of us so the media should take caution,” he urged.

The case initially arose from a report of stealing filed with the police by the former Minister and her husband, Daniel Osei-Kuffour.

Subsequently, the police conducted investigations, made arrests, recovered stolen items, and presented the docket to the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice for review and guidance.

The OSP took action on Monday, July 24, 2023, by arresting Madam Dapaah for questioning, following over 200 petitions received to investigate her.

They also conducted searches at her residences at Ablemkpe and Cantonments, where allegedly stolen amounts totaling US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis were reported to have been found, taken by her housekeepers between July and October 2022.

ALSO READ: