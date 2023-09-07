Political Science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Akwasi Amakye Boateng, has weighed in on Alan Kyerematen‘s withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race.

Speaking on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme, the political analyst said he was not expecting Mr Kyerematen to bow out despite the outcome of the Super Delegates Conference.

“The withdrawal doesn’t represent what he stands for in the party, especially when the perception is that he is a grassroots person, so the presidential primary could have turned his fortunes around,” he noted.

Mr Kyerematen has announced his withdrawal from the race ahead of the primary set for November 4, 2023.

The decision has been met with mixed reactions amid criticisms that he [Alan] has let his supporters down. His critics cite his resignation from NPP in 2007 to support their claim.

But Dr Amakye vehemently disagreed with those comparing what happened in 2007 to now.

“This doesn’t reflect 2007 because at that time, the election came to an end and he conceded with no issues against the election committee. But now he is making a strong case against the party so his action is warranted. We don’t have to accept a bad election because the results are out,” he explained.

Dr. Amakye also said it will be wrong for anyone to think Mr Kyerematen lacks the mental fortitude to engage in politics.

