Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi-Bonte II, has asked the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, to render an apology to the Ga state for allegedly varying the terms of observing the month-long ban on drumming and noise making which precedes the celebration of the Homowo festival.

It will be recalled that the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs in collaboration with Faith-Based Organizations signed an agreement to allow the use of microphones and public address systems, clapping of hands at reduced volumes in churches during the ban on drumming and noise-making.

This was after a stakeholders’ meeting between the entities and the Greater Accra Regional Security Council led by Henry Quartey at Dodowa – a move which has since been condemned by the Ga Dangme Council.

Speaking at the Odadao festival celebration to lift the ban on drumming and noisemaking, Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi-Bonte II expressed dissatisfaction over the matter stressing that no one has the right to destroy the traditions of the Ga people.

He, thus, demanded that Mr Quartey renders an apology to the Ga State.

“A lot of things have happened. How is it possible that indigenes of the Ga state, Henry Quartey and Elizabeth Sackey together with religious leaders will try to change Ga traditions and customs? They have no right to do such a thing”.

“I want to pass on a message to the AMA Mayor, Elizabeth Sackey, to be given to Henry Quartey that this should be the first and last time he varies the terms in observing the ban on drumming and noisemaking. We have seen a lot of ministers, and it is not Henry Quartey who will try to destroy our customs and traditions. The Minister has not been able to come here. Elizabeth Sackey should inform Henry Quartey to apologise to the Ga State.”