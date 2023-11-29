As the country gears towards the December 2024 general elections, Myjoyonline.com will serve you with serialized publications of happenings and dynamics in the 18 constituencies of the Volta Region.

We set the ball rolling with the Hohoe Constituency, which would once again be a battleground for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Since the inception of the 4th Republic, the NDC has represented the people of Hohoe in parliament, until December 2020, when John Peter Amewu led the NPP to break the deadlock.

Through the influence of government projects and personality, Mr Amewu convinced electorates to

endorse his candidature with over 5,000 votes difference.

He polled 26,952 votes representing 55.26% against NDC’s Margaret Kwaku’s 21,821 votes representing 44.47% of total votes.

Research revealed that the NDC lost the seat on the premise that their candidate originates from the Guan District, hence electorates would prefer a full citizen of the constituency to represent them.

Other findings were that the campaign machinery deployed by Mr Amewu which was engaging electorates at the grassroots played a significant role in his victory. He was seen at almost every public gathering, made money and logistic donations, and promised relevant development projects.

However, there is information from his backyard indicating the legislator is considering pulling out of the contest for 2024.

While some say he would step down to partner Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, others say he is unsure of maintaining his seat and hence would want to do himself that honour, by resigning after serving just a term in parliament.

Learning of this, some electorates believe his nemesis would catch up with him with the numerous unfulfilled promises. The promises range from the construction of school buildings, and roads to traditional council secretariats among others.

Moreso, Mr Amewu has been ‘missing’ in the constituency unlike previously when he used to frequent the area and attend almost all public gatherings.

That notwithstanding, he has contributed immensely to the development of human resources in the constituency. He also facilitated the development of sports by constructing a stadium in Hohoe, the first of its kind in the constituency.

The NDC on the other hand has directed attention to the seat, with its National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, leading forces to reclaim it.

Its delegates elected Worlanyo Tsekpo as parliamentary candidate, who hails from Alavanyo but is supposedly not a local boy, hence not well known in the party, and his home village.

However, the NDC is focused on winning the seat, and with him as their candidate, hence its bigwigs continue to visit the constituency.

The latest was the visit of the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to represent the NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama at the coronation of traditional rulers of Gbi Atabu.

This is one of the numerous measures the NDC has adopted to win back the hearts of the electorates in the Hohoe Constituency.

Would the acclamation of John Peter Amewu once again, favour the NPP, or there should be an open contest to allow the delegates to decide on who represents the governing party in the 2024 parliamentary election in Hohoe?

Our research points out some notable names from the Hohoe Constituency as faces likely to show up for the primaries, irrespective of the uncertainty of Hon. Amewu’s political future.

The names include Prince Ellis Antsroe, a native of Alavanyo and an international energy expert whom there is a school of thought that he could be a perfect parliamentary candidate for the NPP.

This projection is on the premise that Mr Antsroe has over the years built a strong relationship with the delegates with his benevolence and contribution to the growth of the party.

Some party folks believe he could help the NPP split the Alavanyo votes with the NDC’s Worlanyo Tsekpo, while engaging in rigorous campaign activities to gain a majority of votes from the rest four traditional areas within the Hohoe Constituency.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Prof. Patrick Agbesinyale has also been listed as one of the potential stalwarts to contest in the NPP parliamentary primary.

He hails from the Gbi traditional area and has dotted the constituency with his good works, being a sole financier for agriculture policies that created jobs for constituents.

The NPP Volta Regional First Vice Chairman, Ken Ayim is also said to be lacing his boots ahead of the primary, hoping to use his influence to convince delegates and subsequently electorates to vote for him as the next MP for Hohoe. He was an instrumental figure in campaign activities that saw the NPP win the Hohoe seat.

The Hohoe MCE, Noble Awume is also said to be among the people interested in the Hohoe parliamentary seat.

Being the representative of the President, he has enough grounds to advertise himself and use projects initiated under his administration as a yardstick to persuade the delegates to elect him in the primary.

Prof. Patrick Agbesinyale, Ken Ayim, and Noble Awume are indigenes of the Gbi Traditional Area.

Any potential aspirant from the list to represent the NPP in the Hohoe Constituency would have to face the NDC Parliamentary candidate, Worlanyo Tsekpo who is a native of Alavanyo.



In the absence of the former front-runners in the 2020 election, this will mean a clean sheet for the new entrants in the 2024 parliamentary election which is barely twelve months away. Will it be an all-Alavanyo affair or a battle between Alavanyo and Gbi?

If the NPP produces a parliamentary candidate from Alavanyo, then the Hohoe Constituency will see an all-Alavanyo affair in the 2024 parliamentary election.

However, if the NPP fields a parliamentary candidate from Gbi, just like John Peter Amewu, then it will be a battle between Alavanyo and Gbi in the 2024 election.