The 2020 Running mate to John Mahama, Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has advised the Party’s Women’s Wing in Ahafo Region to embark on a campaign devoid of insults and disrespect as the party implements measures to win the 2024 elections.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang gave the advice at Goaso during the Ahafo Regional NDC Women’s Wing Conference.

She explained that per her research, any political party which embarks on a campaign of insults and disrespect finds it extremely difficult to win power.

The Professor urged women campaigning in the NDC to refrain from such acts.

According to her, insults and disrespect do not play any significant role in winning power and as such, members must take note and do the needful.

“The respect shown me means a lot to me and we should accord one another with this same respect. Looking back at our history as a nation, respect forms an important part of us and so there’s a lot of work to be done,” she explained.

The Ahafo Regional Women’s Organiser for NDC, Charity Gardiner, on her part said the NDC has lined – up series of trainings to ensure that its members, especially women get the best of ideas in politics.

“The number of women in politics is quite few even in parliament. We are empowering and encouraging our women so that we will have a lot of them participating in elections from assembly to parliamentary henceforth. Training of this nature is what I am undertaking to empower my women in my region.”

Meanwhile, NDC Women’s Organiser, Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw, also lamented about how the NPP government has failed in all aspects.

According to her, the economic situation has put women in a fix, adding that students are also not benefitting from the school feeding programme.

ALSO READ: