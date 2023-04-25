Andre Ayew says talent played a key role in winning the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009.

The former West Ham United forward led the side for Ghana’s Black Satellites to win Africa’s first U-20 World Cup in 2009 after beating their Brazillian counterparts on penalty shootouts.

According to Ayew, they were able to achieve triumph as a result of the availability of talents.

He added that it is always different when challenging for such trophies as compared to major ones meant for senior national teams.

READ ALSO

“It takes talent. It’s not an AFCON, a EURO, a Copa America, or a Seniors World Cup, but it is close. These days, there are many players in this age category who are already professionals,” he told FIFA.

The Nottingham Forest player was part of several players in the glorious Black Satellites who were eventually promoted into the Black Stars including Dominic Adiyiah who won both the best player and top scorer awards at the tournament in 2009.

Ayew has moved on to become the captain of the Black Stars and participated in three World Cups. He is also Ghana’s top scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations with 10 goals and is second in World Cup goals with two, trailing only Asamoah Gyan, the continent’s top scorer at the World Cup with six goals.