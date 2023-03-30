The team manager for the senior national team, Ameenu Shardow, has clarified why Andre Ayew was not on the teamsheet for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifier against Angola in Kumasi.

The Black Stars played the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday three games of the qualifiers.

However, Andre Ayew, who is the captain of the side, was omitted from the squad for the game following the release of the starting squad for the game by the Ghana Football Association.

Ayew was with the team during the warm-up session. Reports went rife that Chris Hughton who was playing his first game as Black Stars coach dropped the 31-year-old.

Speaking to Joy Sports, he said, “It’s not true that Andre Ayew was not on the list of the official matchday squad [against Angola in Kumasi]. Even in the Ghana Premier League, if you’re not on the official list as a starter or a substitute, you can never be on the bench.

“Andre Ayew was on the bench and warmed up at some point in time only that he didn’t get the chance to play.

“If your name is not on the list, you have no business around the technical area or on the bench. We all saw the player on the bench so it should tell you something [that he was part of the matchday squad],” he added.

Ayew was then forced to withdraw from the squad for the reverse fixture in Luanda with a knee injury.

Ghana, however, recorded a 1-0 win in Kumasi before holding Angoal to a 1-1 in the reverse leg.