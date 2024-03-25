African Games winning coach, Desmond Ofei, the head coach of the Black Satellites believes the Black Stars will be transformed with Otto Addo’s return.

Addo, 43, has made a return to coach the senior national team on a 34-month deal with an option of 24-month deal.

The former Ghana international suffered a 2-1 defeat against Nigeria in his first game in a friendly game at the Stade de Marrakesh over the weekend.

Reacting to the reappointment, Ofei said he is elated with the return of top-class Otto Addo.

According to him, the team have a good future under the guidance of Addo.

“I am happy with Otto Addo’s comeback to the Black Stars. He is a Ghanaian and played at the national team and he also played at the highest level,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“He has proven that he is a good coach and with his return, I think it is good for us because he is a top-class coach. What he needs at the moment is support and patience and with time, we will see the benefit.

“He has a good technical team and a good team with an average age of 25 years, so all is lost with the Black Stars. I believe the Black Stars have a good future with Otto Addo’s return,” he added.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo will hope to secure his first win as Black Stars when they face the Cranes of Uganda on Tuesday, March 26 at the same venue.

