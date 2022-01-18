Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, has been sent off in Ghana’s final Group C game against Comoros.

The West African country who are seeking their fifth continental title are playing Comoros in the final Group C game.

However, the Al Sadd forward was sent off in the 25th minute after Ayew tried to score but missed the ball.

The 31-year-old’s leg went straight to the arm of goalkeeper Salim Ben Boina.

After a Video Assistant Referee review, the Ghana captain was sent off.

Debutants Comoros are now leading the Black Stars.

El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane broke the deadlock on the 4th minute.

The Black Stars need a convincing win to make it to the next round of the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

Ghana currently sit 4th with just a point.