Hours after announcing he is officially married, Nigerian artiste Davido has hailed his wife, Mrs Chioma Adeleke.

In an epistle announcing the release of his latest studio album, Timeless, Davido sent a heartfelt message to Chioma, describing her as the strongest woman he knows.

Following a long musical hiatus, the 30 BG boss has returned to the music scene with the 17-track album featuring Nigerian and international artistes, including Asake, Fave, Focalistic, and Angelique Kidjo, among others.

In the midst of the buzz and excitement surrounding the project, Davido took a moment to pay tribute to the woman who has stood by him through thick and thin.

He appreciated her for the unwavering support she has given to him both as a person and a brand since their union in 2018.

“So many people to thank who helped make this happen but first, I must send a special thank you to the strongest woman I know, @thechefchi ! Thank you, thank you, thank you. ❤️ And to all my supporters – I love you,’ he sealed the note.

According to him, Timeless is a memoir of his life of love, growth and pain.

“At long last – WE are back. The journey from my last album to this album has been a whirlwind to say the least. I recall sitting and staring over the ocean not too long ago, wondering if I could get here again, after all I’ve been through… but with your love and support, we made it. I’m not sure what comes after this but I wanted to give you my heart, soul and energy. Today I present you “TIMELESS”.

In just few hours the song was released, it has entered top 10 chart of USA trend tables.

