The 2023 Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) has successfully placed 477,772 students into Senior High, and Technical and Vocational education and training (TVET) schools.

The school selection management system which went live yesterday in the morning received 598,839 results from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), out of which 585,797 candidates qualified to be placed.

Those placed automatically in one of their choices represent 81.56 per cent of the qualified candidates.

A statement issued by the Ghana Education Service (GES) said those placed automatically marked a “significant improvement compared to last year’s, with over 100,000 more students placed”.

The statement, however, noted that 108,025, representing 18.44 per cent qualified candidates could not be matched with any of their choices.

GES further explained that heads of institutions would begin registration and orientation from Monday, December 4, this year.

“All such students are, therefore, to do self-placement to select from available schools,” it added.

The GES urged those who had been placed to access the placement platform by obtaining a placement pin code from an approved vendor and logging on to the site www.cssps.gov.gh for more details.

The statement said if a student was not matched with any of the choices from the automatic placement system, they could be redirected to the Self-Placement Portal.

From the portal, the students are to provide details, including the region of school of choice, residential preference, the school and the programme of choice.

The GES explained that schools selected on the self-placement portal could be changed as many times as the candidate wished until they enrolled in a school.

Assurance

The GES assured students, especially those who could not be matched with their choices during the automatic placement, parents and the general public that all schools with vacancies had been uploaded on the portal for students to select from during self-placement without hitches.

It explained that apart from the National Solution Centre at the GNAT Hall, Adabraka and the Regional Solution Centres at the various Regional Education Offices, the public could also call the helpline, 0308258001 for all concerns.

Don’t pay money

The GES added that the computerised school placement was merit-based and, therefore, advised parents not to pay money to unscrupulous persons who promised to change their schools.

Statistics

A total of 600,900 candidates, made up of 300,404 males and 300,496 females from 18,993 participating schools, entered for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for School Candidates.

The figure includes 53 candidates with visual impairment, 366 with hearing impairment and 54 candidates with other special educational needs.

Out of the number, 3,366 candidates were absent for the examination which was conducted at 2,137 centres across the country.

The BECE for Private Candidates recorded 1,839 candidates.

This was made up of 942 males and 897 females.

Fifteen centres, mostly in the regional capitals, were used for the examination.

Out of the number of candidates who entered for the examination, 61 were absent.