Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artist, Ras Kuuku has released his latest studio album, titled ‘Road of Evil’, under the Puom Music label.

This highly-anticipated 10-track album showcases Ras Kuuku’s versatility and his commitment to addressing personal and social themes.

‘Road of Evil’ features a robust line-up of ten tracks, each bringing a unique flavour to the album.

Ras Kuuku, known for his powerful voice and lyrical prowess, on this latest album brings a mix of melodies.

‘Road of Evil’, the title track, sets the tone with a strong reggae rhythm, addressing the struggles and challenges faced in society. This track, produced by BozyBeat and mixed by Caskeysonit, highlights the essence of the album with its thought-provoking lyrics and compelling sound.

The collaboration with Kwesi Amewuga on ‘Krom’ is another highlight, as it stands out as a testament to Ras Kuuku’s ability to blend traditional and contemporary sounds seamlessly.

Ras Kuuku, whose real name is Kojo Kurankye, has been a significant figure in the Ghanaian music scene, known for his dedication to reggae and dancehall genres. His music often reflects his roots and the socio-political issues affecting Ghana and Africa at large.

With ‘Road of Evil’, the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award winner at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) continues to build on his legacy, using his platform to speak on pertinent issues while entertaining his audience with his unique talent.

