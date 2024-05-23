Reggae/Dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku has vowed never to work with fellow musician, Kofi Kinaata.

This follows an incident between them during their collaboration on the song “Effiakuma Love.”

Ras Kuuku narrated how his verse was removed from the track without his prior knowledge or consent.

Ras Kuuku explained that, he had originally contributed a melodious and soft rhythm verse to the track.

However, after submitting his part, Kofi Kinaata, decided to remove his verse and record the song again with a soft rhythmic tone.

“He recorded the song with a thick voice, but my verse, I recorded it with a soft rhythm. Maybe after he heard mine it was better, so he decided to rerecord the entire song to become a soft rhythm”.

Following the song’s release, Ras Kuuku said Kofi Kinaata called to apologize for not using the original version that included his contribution.

Obviously disappointed, he chose to remain calm because of their industry brotherhood.

However, he has made the tough decision not to collaborate with Kofi Kinaata again.

He lamented feeling slightly discriminated against in the industry due to his brand and personal choices.

