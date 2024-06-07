Ghanaian reggae musician, Kojo Kurankye, known as Ras Kuuku in music circles, has said that songstress Gyakie deserved the Female Vocal Performance award at the recently held Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA)

Speaking in an interview with DJ Slim on Daybreak Hitz, he stressed that the musician did well with songs released in the year under review.

“I think Gyakie should have won the Female Vocalist of the Year. She did a lot of work last year, especially with the songs she featured the boy (North London’s rap riser JBEE) who is coming from the UK. She did well but she had nothing, why is that so?” he quizzed.

However, Gyakie was not nominated in that category. The slot was contested by Niiella, Titi Owusu, Adina, Abiana, Lordina The Soprano, and Queendalyn Yurglee who won the award.

According to the Telecel Ghana Music Awards’ category definition, the Best Female Vocal Performance is adjudged by the Academy and Boards as the Female artiste (solo) with the best vocal delivery/Performance on any musical presentation which was released during the year under review.