The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially announced Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah as the Technical Director, succeeding Bernhard Lippert, who served in the role for four years.

The appointment of Prof. Mintah was confirmed during a media briefing held in Kumasi on Wednesday, organized by the Football Association.

Prof. Mintah brings a wealth of experience to his new position, having previously served as the Head of Coaching Education within the FA’s Technical Directorate.

During his tenure in this role, he played a pivotal role in shaping the direction of football development in the country.

Prof. Mintah’s leadership at the helm of coaching education has been marked by a steadfast dedication to nurturing talent across all levels of the sport, from grassroots to elite tiers.

Under his guidance, the FA’s coaching programs have undergone significant enhancements, ensuring that coaches are equipped with the requisite knowledge and skills to foster player development and strategic innovation.

Prior to his appointment as Technical Director, Prof. Mintah also served as a psychologist for the Black Stars.

