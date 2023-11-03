National Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Kate Gyamfuah, is optimistic that the outcome of the super delegates conference will be repeated during the primaries on Saturday.

According to her, history will repeat itself as majority of the delegates who voted on August 26 are also in this election.

Madam Gyamfuah on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, said the inclusion of the grassroots will boost the winner’s gains.

“This will be no different from the August 26th election because the delegates will toll the same lane the Super delegates did because the preferred candidate [Dr Bawumia] is very obvious. He has achieved a lot and brought many changes,” she predicted.

The Women’s Organiser emphasised that, the primary is just to reward the aspirants for the work done so far and each will be honoured based on their contribution.

“We are going to act based on what the Methodist hymn say; each man shall be rewarded according to his work,” she added.

To her, Dr Bawumia’s victory will enhance the NPP’s chances of retaining the seat of government in 2024 because the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, former President John Mahama is no threat.

“If the NDC was bringing a different candidate, that would have been a hurdle but it is the same person Ghanaians have experienced and know what they can do so I don’t think Ghanaians will be ungrateful to change the NPP government for someone else,” she stated.

On Saturday, over 208,000 delegates will cast their ballot across 270 constituencies nationwide to elect one out of the four aspirants.

The delegates comprise Members of Parliament, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), ministers and their deputies, founding members, members of the party’s National Council, patrons, and council of elders.

The rest are regional party officers, constituency officers, constituency patrons, constituency elders, electoral area coordinators, polling station executives, overseas branches, and members of TESCON, the tertiary students’ wing of the party.

The aspirants include the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former Agric Minister, Dr Akoto Afriyie, and a former MP, Francis Addai-Nimo.

