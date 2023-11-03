The Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has said that 95 percent of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming presidential election.

Over 200,000 delegates from across the country are expected to participate in the elections scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.

The exercise, which will elect a flagbearer to represent the party in the 2024 general elections, will take place in every constituency across all 16 regions of the country.

While expressing optimism about the victory of Dr. Bawumia as the flagbearer of the NPP in an interview, the legislator said: “We know it is a foregone decision, Dr Bawumia is going to win hands down. It used to be around 80 percent. Now it’s moved higher. We are now doing like 95 percent of MPs who clearly believe that we should rally behind the Vice President. We are now hovering around 95 percent. It will even get better on the D-Day, and I think it’s looking extremely good. Our focus now is to ensure that after Saturday, we progress into a united front,” the Nsawam Adoagyiri MP said.

The NPP is gearing up for its presidential primaries on Saturday, November 4.

The four aspirants contesting the flagbearer position have signed an undertaking not to resign from the party if any of them loses the primary on Saturday.

The decision was reached at a meeting between the National Council of Elders and the aspirants.

Dr. Bawumia is the frontrunner in the race, but he faces stiff competition from Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

A recent poll by the Institute of Research, Innovation & Development at Kumasi Technical University found that Bawumia stands a greater chance of winning the upcoming NPP flagbearer race, as he will most likely secure an overwhelming victory in eight regions.

The poll found that 71.1% of NPP delegates believe Bawumia has a higher chance of breaking the eight-year cycle, while 26.8% of them stated that Kennedy Agyapong stands a better chance.

The other two contestants include the former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.