The Sogakofe High Court has set aside a motion challenging the capacity of some Anlo natives who are in court seeking accountability of proceeds from the Hogbetsotso Za celebrations between 2011 and 2022.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Daniel Mensah indicated that the motion filed by the defendants, which sought to dismiss the writ of summons and statement of claim against the Hogbetsotso Za planning committee for lack of capacity, was premature and would be dealt with later in the course of the proceedings.

He directed the plaintiffs to move the case forward by filing the necessary legal documents, to enable the court determine the suit on its merits.

Justice Mensah, however, did not take the injunction application which seeks to restrain the embattled committee from organizing the 2023 edition of the Hogbetsotso Za, and same remains pending before the court.

Lead Counsel for the plaintiffs, Samuel Kissiedu indicated that the defendants’ motion was unfounded, lacked any legal merit, and was factually inaccurate hence was dismissed by the court.

He advised parties affected and served with the injunction application on the organization of the Hogbetsotso Za 2023 to exercise restraint until the matter is fully determined.

He warned the parties not to engage in anything that would render the application nugatory, an act which would amount to contempt of the court.

The lawyer, Kissiedu advised his clients to remain calm while the law takes its course, with the hope that, the plaintiffs would emerge victorious in this landmark case.

Lead Counsel for the defendants, Chris Ackummey lauded the decision of the Judge, describing him as diplomatic. He said the judge may have been considerate because he is a traditional ruler.

He, however, expressed concern about the conduct of supporters of the plaintiffs in court.

The lawyer, Gershon Gunu who represents the defendants said the decision was balanced as it favored both sides.

Meanwhile, preparations are ongoing for the celebration of the 2023 edition of the Hogbetsotso Za on Saturday, 4th November, 2023.