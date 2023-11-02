Former Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, has described the four candidates vying for the flagbearer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as weak.

She cited lack of public interest in the election and a perceived division within the NPP as reasons for her assessment.

“They are all weak candidates. People are not even discussing the election unlike ours” she said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

Madam Bampoe Addo believes that the governing NPP is just wasting resources.

To her, regardless of the NPP’s choice, Ghanaians will lean towards the NDC, led by John Mahama, as they believe he is ready to address the nation’s challenges.

When asked about Dr. Bawumia’s potential to assist the NPP, given his role as the head of the economic management team, Madam Bampoe Addo was skeptical, labeling him as the worst Vice President ever.

She said Dr. Bawumia has failed as Vice President and is unlikely to perform any better.

What was initially considered a predictable event has now transformed into a highly anticipated and fiercely contested NPP presidential primary.

The four candidates heading into the final stage of the primary include Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former MP for Mampong in the Ashanti Region, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

