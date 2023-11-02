Former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah, and his lovely wife are celebrating as their eldest daughter tied the knot in a grand ceremony.

Audrey Appiah, the Ghanaian bride, was moved to tears during a heartfelt prayer from her mother in the company of close friends and family just before the white wedding.

Mrs. Appiah looked radiant in a sparkling lace gown and a pink fascinator, while her daughter donned an elegant long-sleeved white wedding dress that quickly became the talk of the town.

The renowned Ghanaian football coach exuded elegance in his suit as he proudly walked his daughter down the aisle, a heartwarming moment captured in a beautiful video.

Audrey Appiah, the Ghanaian bride, captivated the wedding guests with her impressive dance moves during the lively white wedding reception party.

Check out some videos below: