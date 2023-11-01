An aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Addai-Nimoh, has reiterated that he is the party’s best bet to securing a resounding victory in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, he urged delegates to vote massively for him as he is the most experienced aspirant among the four vying for the slot.

“Among all the aspirants, I’m the senior even though I’m the youngest. I’m 58 years old, the Vice President is 60, Kennedy Agyapong is about 63 and Afriyie Akoto is in his 70s but they are all first-timers,” he said.

Having contested NPP’s presidential primaries in 2014, Mr. Addai-Nimoh said he has the needed experience to led the ruling party.

To him, the party deserves a leader who is calm, cool, collected, and a natural unifier.

“I have served my region, TESCON especially in 2016 when we faced challenges within the party. If you want to set a record you don’t use the same path you’ve used in the past, there has to be a unique approach,” he advised.

The former Mampong Member of Parliament (MP) assured party members of fair and equitable distributions of resources if elected flagbearer.

NPP goes to the polls on November 4, 2023 to select a presidential candidate who will lead the party to the 2024 general elections.

Over 210,000 delegates are expected to vote in the National Delegates Conference.

Four contenders Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, Mr. Addai-Nimoh, and former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Afriyie Akoto will battle it out for the top position.

