A New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant, Francis Addai-Nimoh has admitted that some members of the party are bitter.

Speaking on Adom TV Badwam show Tuesday, he indicated some party loyalists want respect and appreciation rather than appointments.

“Many are in pain. There will be unity when there is fairness and transparency. People only need respect and regard and nothing else. The absence of that brings disunity and discontentment.

Not everyone wants to be paid or benefit from helping the party win power. Truly not everyone has been paid for their service to the party. We have to achieve 80% satisfaction for party people so that if the few 20% are suffering or bitter the majority can assist,” he noted.

Mr. Addai-Nimoh explained that, when there is a sense of unfairness within the rank and file of the party, it creates apathy.

The former Mampong Member of Parliament said the leadership of the party must ensure the a united front before, during, and after the November 4 presidential primaries.

To him, the party’s motto and core values which are centred on Development and Freedom are at stake.

Mr. Addai-Nimoh therefore called for a fair playing field in the race to ensure NPP breaks the eight.

