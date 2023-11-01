Ghanaian duo, Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus have been named among 30 nominees for the 2023 CAF African Player of the Year Award.

Partey, who plies his trade for Premier League giants, Arsenal has been recognized following an impressive performance between November 2022 and September 2023 for both club and country.

The former Atletico Madrid star was instrumental for the Gunners, who finished second in the Premier League and secured qualification back to the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Kudus, who joined West Ham during the summer transfer window from Ajax has also earned a place on the list.

Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen, and Riyad Mahrez, among other top African players, have all been nominated.

Senegal forward, Sadio Mane was crowned CAF African Player of the Year whilst Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala was named CAF African Women’s Player of the Year for a record fifth time during the last Awards Gala in July 2022 in Rabat, Morocco.

Per a statement released by CAF, the ceremony will be held on Monday, December 11, 2023, in the city of Marrakesh, Morocco.

Player of the Year (Men) Nominees:

Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria and Borussia Dortmund)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria and Al Ahli)

Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso and Bayer Leverkusen)

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon and SSC Napoli)

Vincent Aboubacar (Cameroon and Besiktas)

Ibrahima Sangare (Cote d’Ivoire and Nottingham Forest)

Seko Fofana (Cote d’Ivoire and Al Nassr)

Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo and Olympique Marseille)

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo and Pyramids)

Mahmoud Abdel Moneim “Kahraba” (Egypt and Ahly)

Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt and Al Ahly)

Mohamed ElShenawy (Egypt and Al Ahly)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool)

Mohammed Kudus (Ghana and West Ham United)

Thomas Partey (Ghana and Arsenal)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea and VfB Stuttgart)

Yves Bissouma (Mali and Tottenham Hotspur)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain)

Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco and Olympique Marseille)

Hakim Ziyech (Morocco and Galatasaray)

Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco and Manchester United)

Yahya Jabrane (Morocco and Wydad Athletic Club)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco and Al Hilal)

Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco and Sevilla)

Peter Shalulile (Namibia and Mamelodi Sundowns)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria and SSC Napoli)

Sadio Mane (Senegal and Al Nassr)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal and Tottenham Hotspur)

Percy Tau (South Africa and Al Ahly)

Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Tunisia and Ferencvaros)