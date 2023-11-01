Black Stars kit sponsors, PUMA have unveiled new fanwear ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana is set to wear a new jersey, which fans can also wear as produced by the German kit manufacturing company.

The attire not only showcases the vibrant colours of the Ghanaian flag but also pays homage to the country’s rich heritage through intricate ‘kente’ patterns incorporated into the design.

The kente strips represent the tradition and culture of Ghana as well as showcase the strength of the people.

The fanwear collection comes in a variety of designs and styles, with the dominant red, yellow, and green hues of the Ghanaian flag.

During the unveiling session, some of Ghana’s top football stars, including Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Kudus, and Baba Iddrisu, were captured wearing the new fanwear, demonstrating their enthusiasm and support for this exciting release.

Ghana last won the AFCON trophy in 1982 when all members of the current crop of players were not born.

However, the Black Stars have made it to the final of the competition in 1992, 2010, and 2015 with many other semi-final berths.

Ghana however have been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique and will hope to win the ultimate to end the trophyless jinx.

The 34th edition of the competition will kick off on 13 January 2024 in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.