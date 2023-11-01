Nigerian music sensation, Davido is currently in mourning as he marks the first anniversary of the passing of his late son, Ifeanyi.

He took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute in memory of his beloved child. He shared a dove on his timeline to indicate that his son is flying high and he is at peace.

Despite enjoying his new journey of fatherhood courtesy of his twin children, Davido expressed deep sadness and the void left by Ifeanyi’s passing.

His post has touched the hearts of his fans and fellow artistes who extended their condolences and support in the comments section.

Ifeanyi Adeleke passed away on October 31 in an accidental drowning incident in their plush Lagos home.

He passed on just few days after celebrating his third birthday.

