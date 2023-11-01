Three out of the seven suspects who have been arrested by police in connection with a violent disturbance leading to the death of one person at Nkwanta South have been arraigned before Dambai Circuit Court

The suspects all farmers include 35-year-old Atinka Kwadwo, Asata Kabore, 20, and Anebo Mesere, 45.

On October 28, 2023, Adele Challa and Akyode clashed during a traditional festival at Nkwanta South where over ten persons including children sustained gunshot wounds and a number of houses set ablaze.

So far, with the intervention of military and police, calm has since been restored and security beefed up in and around Nkwanta South Municipality.

SEE ALSO