A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti region, Francis Addai Nimoh, has urged Ghanaians not to always believe political predictions.

In an interview on Nhyira FM Kuro Yi Mu Nsem’, the NPP flagbearer hopeful observed that elections are full of surprises and can be tricky.

“When we were going for the 26th of August Super Delegates campaign, some of us were not counted as part of the top five. But here I am,” he noted.

According to him, predictions can be tricky because the outcome of polls is not always accurate.

“I am using Nhyira FM’s platform to say to all journalists, social commentators, and pollsters that there are surprises in elections. I remember when we were going for the super delegates election, we were ten aspirants. You could predict people who would be in the top five and leave some out. We told you to be careful about that because the aspirants weren’t just two or three, but ten. After voting, we were left with five. At the 5th position, Boakye Agyarko and I were a tie,” he said.

Mr Addai-Nimoh said campaign strategies are different thus predictions are bound to change.

