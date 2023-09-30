Member of Parliament for Tamale South Constituency and former Minority leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has expressed his concerns about the New Patriotic Party (NPP), suggesting that the party is gradually eroding its democratic tenets.

He believes that, the NPP’s reputation as a party known for its democratic principles is diminishing.

According to him, the allegations of intimidation raised by former party member Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and flagbearer aspirant Boakye Agyako are a matter of great concern that needs to be addressed.

These allegations, he contends, have tarnished the party’s reputation.

Speaking on JoyNews‘ Newsfile on Saturday, Mr Iddrisu emphasised the need for the NPP to be concerned about the future of the party, especially considering the significant influence that Mr Kyerematen garnered within its ranks.

He asserted that Mr Kyerematen is likely to cause some political havoc and damage to the NPP if he is able to garner about 3 to 5 percent of the total vote in the 2024 general elections.

“As a stalwart of the party, they must be worried whether he’s following we go with him or not. I have seen a number of MPs being loyal to him who have said that loyalty should never be to a person or an individual, it should be to the institution of the party.”

Mr. Iddrisu also noted that, in light of the ongoing issues within the party, there is a possibility that several Members of Parliament (MPs) may be rejected during the NPP’s Parliamentary primaries.

He further explained that these rejected MPs may decide to run as independent candidates and align themselves with the Movement for Change led by Mr. Kyerematen.

“So we may have a situation where for the first time in Parliament, the number of independents [candidates] may increase depending upon where they come from” he said.

The former Minority leader urged the NPP to rethink about the issues to improve its democratic processes.