After hours long of the primary in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese constituency, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, has been given the nod to lead.

The former Deputy Minister of Information under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration won by 259 votes.

A total of 830 constituents voted for him while his fierce contender Prof. Nana Ama Klutse Brown had 571 people by her side.

Seven persons contended against him in the last primary but this year, he went against only one contender.

There was a little electoral violence as some delegates alleged their names were missing from the list. Old delegates register was pulled out to restore calm.

With his win , Felix Ofosu Kwakye’s aim to unseat incumbent New Patriotic Party MP, Elvis Morris Donkor might materialise.

Having lost by 176 votes, he revealed he has learnt his mistakes and has put up a solid plan to snatch the seat.

