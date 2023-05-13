Sebastian Spio-Garbrah has lost his bid to represent the Essikado-Ketan constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Sebastian, who is the son of former flagbearer aspirant Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, lost woefully to Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, a two-time contender.

Mr Spio-Garbrah’s son’s 85 votes did not come anywhere close to Grace Ayensu-Danquah’s 1,043.

Henry Abbey-Hart also managed to garner 18 votes and one rejected ballot.

Grace Ayensu-Danquah was the parliamentary candidate in the 2020 elections but lost to incumbent MP, Joe Ghartey.

Dr Grace Ayensu is hopeful of snatching the Essikado-Ketan seat for the NDC in 2024.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Spio-Garbrah has conceded defeat and congratulated the winner.

His defeat is coming few days after his father canvassed votes for him to bring fireworks to the constituency.

