Nollywood actor, Obinna Nwafor, better known by his stage name Saint Obi, has passed away.

It is reported that the incident occurred on Monday, May 7, 2023 but the news was just announced by his family.

He reportedly passed away after spending several months travelling to the hospital for treatment of an unspecified illness.

According to blogger Moji Delano, a source disclosed that the actor, who he had seen a couple of times and recognized as Saint Obi, had died on Sunday and that the following day, his body was taken to the morgue at JUTH.

This was after a visit to his sister’s residence at Jos.

Saint Obi is said to have recently relocated to his sister’s home in Jos, and has frequently been spotted being transported to the hospital.

The fact that Mr Obi was frequently spotted in the hospital was also confirmed by a source at JUTH.

The Imo-born thespian before his demise had featured in over 100 movies.

