NDC Parliamentary aspirant for the Keta Constituency in the Volta Region, Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, has lost his bid to contest the seat in the upcoming 2024 general election.

The renowned businessman placed third in a race that saw the incumbent MP for the area, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, retain his candidacy with 486 votes. One Senanu Kwesi Djokoto polled 329 votes, while Kojo Jones-Mensah polled 265 votes.

The aspirant had told JoyNews earlier that he was confident of winning the seat largely due to the developmental projects he’s carried out in the area.

According to him, Keta needed a servant-leader to bring development to the constituency.

He was confident that the developmental projects he was spearheading in the constituency would win him the support of the delegates.

However, that did not happen as he even failed to come second in the race.

The 34-year old is the CEO and Founder of the Empire Conglomerate, which comprises various businesses in various sectors namely Empire Concrete Ltd, Empire Domus Ltd, Dominion International Petroleum Ltd, KJM Trading Ltd and Kingscrown Media.

ALSO READ: