Veteran actor, Charles Inojie, has sung praises to the name of the Almighty after he escaped what could have been a fatal crash.

The famous ‘Costa Rica’ character revealed that his water tank plummeted from it’s place above his roof to the ground where he was sitting.

In a video he made to show the extent of damages, he said he was enjoying some fresh air at the corner of his home when he suddenly had a panic attack.

Less than three minutes after he stood up from the spot, he watched with dismay as the water tank plummeted straight into the very seat he was relaxing on.

The pressure from the fall ripped the heavy water tank apart and destroyed his canopy and seats as well as glass tables at his make-shift summerhut.

“Is God not too much? Again, God came through for me to the devil’s utter disgrace,” he could be heard saying in the video.

