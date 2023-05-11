A video of women graduating from Walter Sisulu University has gone viral due to some unexpected mishaps on stage.

During the graduation ceremony, the announcer advised women to avoid wearing high heels while walking across the stage.

However, two graduates still took a tumble, which was caught on camera by @bucyngubo.

The video has amused many viewers, who found it even more hilarious because of the warning given by the MC just before the falls occurred.

If you want to see the footage of the women who fell, check out the video:

