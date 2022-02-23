Former Deputy information Minister under the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has said that the NDC will win the presidential elections in 2024.

According to him, irrespective of whoever represents the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the flagbearer, the person will lose due to the economic shambles in the country.

“The fact is that the NPP is going to engage in a raise to a button, it is an ill-fated decision they will make. The point is that whoever they bring will lose,” he said on JoyNews.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Minister of Trade, Alan John Kyerematen have been tipped as the top candidates for the flagbearer of the NPP.

However, Mr Ofosu Kwakye said neither is fit for such position due to their shambolic performance in the management of the economy.

He opined that Dr Bawumia will be a terrible and poor flagbearer for the NPP in the 2024 general election.

According to him, as Head of the Economic management team he has supervised the worst economic situation under the Fourth Republic.

“This will make him completely untenable as a candidate for the NPP. The man does not even have the courage to step up there to defend his economic record and people are saying he is the viable candidate. I am not sure why people are even motivating him,” he said.

He argued that the Vice President has no credibility due to his failure in fulfilling his promises of better economic condition in the country.

“The reality shows that Dr Bawumia has no credibility. Nobody in the Ghanaian space takes him seriously beyond his own hypemen,” he said.

He added; “Alan Kyerematen is a member and key participant of the economic management team and part of the catastrophic governance in the country. And he is not viable candidate either.”

He disclosed that there has been a drastic decline of the NPP in their stronghold.

“Some of the polls suggest that there has been a dramatic decline in the fortunate of the NPP even within their own stronghold,”

He concluded; “both leading candidates do not inspire confidence as their records are shambolic and Ghanaians have lost confidence in them.”