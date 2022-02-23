Afrobeat star, Kelvyn Boy, has allegedly been remanded into police custody by an Adentan Circuit Court for allegedly assaulting the lady he has been in a relationship with for years.

The musician is alleged to have stamped on her ribs and used an iron rod to hit her back and right-hand several times.

Charged with assault, the artiste, born Kelvyn Brown, pleaded not guilty. The court, presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, will on Wednesday, February 23, consider his bail application.

Prosecuting Chief Superintendent of Police Patience Mario said the complainant Deborah Kponyi is a trader.

Chief Supt. Mario said the complainant and the accused had been in a relationship for more than 10 years and had two daughters.

The prosecution said the “relationship has been full of abuse.” He said the accused and the complainant used to stay together but the accused packed and left the house to a new place.

He said one of their children fell sick and needed medical attention, so the complainant contacted the savings and loan company where they saved money but was told the account was empty.

The prosecution said the complainant tried to reach the accused on the phone to confirm the information and inform him of the need to take the sick daughter to a hospital for medical attention.

He said the complainant could, however, not reach him.

The prosecution said fortunately, she saw the accused’s vehicle passing, so, she followed the car. But, the complainant later realised that it was a lady who was driving.

It said the complainant approached the lady to ask the whereabouts of the accused.

The said lady called the accused who came down from a two-storey building and allegedly attacked the complainant pushed her down before stamping her ribs.

The prosecution said the accused allegedly pushed the complainant out of the house and used an iron rod to hit her back and right-hand several times until she was rescued by a motorbike rider who had taken her to the said building.

He said a few minutes later, one Kelvin, a worker at the complainant’s shop called to inform her that the accused had allegedly come to the shop and made away with her speaker, Nasco 32 inch TV set, and two chairs valued at GH¢5,500.00.

MORE: