Singer Kelvyn Boy has been granted abridgement of time by the Adentan Circuit Court after he was remanded in police custody for allegedly assaulting a lady he has been in a relationship with for years.

The artiste, born Kelvyn Brown, was accused of stamping on the lady’s ribs and hitting her back and right hand with an iron rod several times.

He pleaded not guilty after being remanded on Monday, February 21.

However, JoyNews sources reveal that lawyers put in a bail application on Kelvyn Boy’s behalf, leading to the hearing of the case yesterday, February 22 at the Adentan Circuit Court.

Eventually, the court, presided over by Sedinam Awo Balokah, granted the ‘Down Flat’ hitmaker a bail to the tune of ¢200,000 with two sureties.

Also, the case has been adjourned to Friday, March 18, 2022.

The case against Kelvyn Boy

Prosecuting Chief Superintendent of Police Patience Mario said the complainant, Deborah Kponyi, is a trader who has been in a relationship with Kelvyn Boy for more than 10 years. They share two daughters.

The prosecution said the “relationship has been full of abuse.” He said the accused and the complainant used to stay together but the accused packed and left the house to a new place.

He said one of their children fell sick and needed medical attention, so the complainant contacted the savings and loan company where they saved money but was told the account was empty.

The prosecution said the complainant tried to reach the accused to inform him of the need to take the sick daughter to a hospital for medical attention to no avail.

The prosecution said fortunately, she saw the accused’s vehicle passing, so, she followed the car. But, the complainant later realised that it was a lady who was driving.

It said the complainant approached the lady to ask the whereabouts of the accused.

The said lady called the accused who came down from a two-storey building and allegedly attacked the complainant pushed her down before stamping her ribs.

The prosecution said the accused allegedly pushed the complainant out of the house and used an iron rod to hit her back and right-hand several times until she was rescued by a motorbike rider who had taken her to the said building.

He said a few minutes later, one Kelvin, a worker at the complainant’s shop called to inform her that the accused had allegedly come to the shop and made away with her speaker, Nasco 32 inch TV set and two chairs valued at ¢5,500.

