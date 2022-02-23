An excavator operator has been sentenced to 8 years imprisonment by the Cape Coast Circuit Court 1 for defiling a 12-year-old girl at Assin Akropong in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.

The suspect, Nicholas Boakye, 28, also known as Kwame Antwi Boasiako was convicted on his own plea when he appeared before the judge, Her Honour Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur.

The Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Gilbert Ayongo, told the court that the complainant, who is the mother of the victim (name withheld), said the convict resides in the same town as the victim.

He explained that the victim usually begs the convict for money anytime she comes into contact with him, so on the 9th of February 2022, when the girl had gone out for a break from school, he took advantage and lured her into his room and had sexual intercourse with her.

The prosecutor continued that the convict after the act gave the victim five cedis to the girl to buy eggs for herself.

A report was formerly made to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit at Assin Fosu, where the convict was subsequently arrested.

The convict in his caution statement admitted the offence after he was charged with defilement, contrary to section 101(2) of the criminal offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

Meanwhile, Chief Inspector Ayongo advised men to refrain from abusing young girls sexually since it is illegal and unacceptable.

He also called on parents to keep their eyes on the movement of their wards against paedophiles and make sure food is on the table always for their children.