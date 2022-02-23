Award-winning Ghanaian Gospel Artiste, Celestine Donkor, has revealed that her music is doing really well on streaming platforms in Kenya than in Ghana at the moment.

She made this revelation in an interview on the Hitz 103.9 FM Daybreak Hitz Show after she was asked whether she is against the hullabaloo of Ghanaian Gospel Musicians not getting shows in other countries.

The ‘Agbebolo’ hitmaker said there are measures musicians need to take in order for their music to appeal to the global market, which has got to do with their brand positioning.

To her, once your music is seen, heard and loved in other countries the people would connect to you.

She also touched on how easy it has become in recent times for musicians to get their music across borders due to the mechanics available to them.

“I think that there are things that you need to do if you want your product or music to appeal to everybody on the globe. You need to position yourself that way. I believe that if you are seen in other countries, they hear you, they love what you are bringing them, they would connect to you and it is even easier in our days because we can actually target audience and push your song to them so we should focus knowing how these things work so we work at them,” she told host Andy Dosty.

Talking about how well her current EP is performing on streaming platforms in Kenya than in Ghana, she indicated that it is something she and her team were made aware of, based on the numbers provided by streaming platforms including YouTube.

“My new EP, I don’t know what is happening but is currently doing very well in Kenya than in Ghana. Kenya is actually leading in terms of streaming and viewing of my current EP so in this case hosting an event in Kenya would be a smart idea,” she indicated.

Disclosing what led to achieving such a feat, she said it was as a result of a spectacular performance she rendered at a concert dubbed ‘The Praise Atmosphere’ which caused the people of Kenya to fall in love with her, thereby naming her as the “Crazy Woman” due to her performance on stage.

The video of the performance amassed a million views in two days on YouTube after the concert, she highlighted.

She went on to say that she was not surprised about the love being shown to her by the people of Kenya as this was how she got her breakthrough there.

Celestine Donkor is set to return with Celestial Praiz on the 6th March 2022 at the Victory Bible Church Dominion Sanctuary, Awoshie, after it went on a hiatus for two years due to Covid-19.

This year’s edition promises to be very exciting as the likes of Obaapa Christy, Kofi Peprah and The Bethel Revival Choir are billed to perform.