Two 19-year-olds have been nabbed and handed over to the Damongo police for stealing a tricycle in Tamale.

The two unemployed suspects, Iddrisu Abdul Mushid and Adam Razak were nabbed after the stolen tricycle was involved in an accident at Soalepe, near Damongo.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects at about 6:00 am on February 17, stole the motorbike with registration number S 21 NR 6619 which was parked in a compound.

However, the owner traced them from Damongo to Tamale, through a tracking device he had set on the tricycle.

He was able to retrieve his missing property but the windscreen, tyres, and steering wheel had been damaged.

The suspects confessed the tyre had burst while they were traveling at top speed, which caused the tricycle to somersault.

According to the Damongo Municipal police command, the two will be put before the Bole district magistrate court on Thursday.